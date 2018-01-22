Pizza delivery guy stole his car back

A pizza delivery guy wasn’t in the mood to allow some drunk teenager to steal his car.

It was just after 2 a.m on Sunday morning. The delivery boy brought some food to the door of a house on Keithley Road in Rutland when his unattended running car – a black BMW 540i sedan – started to roll away.

Delivery boy sprang into action.

He chased down the moving car and climbed into the back seat.

“Now inside his vehicle, the owner managed to physically overtake the alleged auto theft suspect, forced his vehicle into park and pushed the male out of the car,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The delivery boy subdued the driver, who was an intoxicated 16 year old boy.

The cops came, took him to jail and released him under strict conditions. He’ll be facing his charges in court on April 24.

“RCMP do not recommend that the public put themselves or others at risk to recover their property when stolen. Luckily no one was seriously harmed and no significant damage was caused as a result.”