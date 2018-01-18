Peachland woman arrested with allegedly stolen property

A 50-year-old Peachland woman was busted after she was caught inside a car full of allegedly

stolen property. Her accomplice was a 38-year-old Kelowna man.

While driving a silver Chevorlet Cavalier near Shannon Lake, the two were pulled over in West

Kelowna during the early hours of the morning by an officer who found the vehicle suspicious.

Inside the car was (allegedly) stolen credit cars, personal ID and small electronic devices.

RCMP say there has been a “staggering” increase in property crime during the first few weeks

of 2018 over the same period last year.

Year To Date (YTD) statistics, for theft from motor vehicles under $5,000, broken down by

detachment:

2017 YTD in West Kelowna – 12

2018 YTD in West Kelowna – 38

2017 YTD in Kelowna – 56

2018 YTD in Kelowna – 144

2017 YTD in Lake Country – 1

2018 YTD in Lake Country – 9