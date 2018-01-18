Council highlights from January 10th

Water Treatment Plant Alternative Approval Process – Certificate Of Sufficiency Council received the Certificate of Sufficiency dated December 8, 2017 pertaining to the Peachland Water Treatment Plant and Interconnect Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2208, 2017, which authorizes the borrowing of up to Nine Million Two Hundred and Eighty – Five Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty – Six Dollars. The District received 42 signatures opposing the Loan Authorization Bylaw. This is less than the 452 signatures required to prevent the bylaw from proceeding.

Water Treatment Plant And Water Interconnect Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2208, 2017 – Council adopted Water Treatment Plant and Water Interconnect Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2208, 2017. The bylaw authorizes the borrowing of up to Nine Million Two Hundred and Eighty – Five Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty – Six Dollars for the purpose of constructing Peachland Creek Water Treatment Plant and Trepanier Creek Water Interconnect, to provide treated water through conventional water treatment process within the boundaries of Peachland.

Beach Avenue Watermain Emergency Relocation – Early Budget Approval Council gave early budget approval in the amount of $65,000 for the emergency relocation of the Beach Avenue Waterman located at 5618 Beach Avenue. The Watermain connection is required at this location to ensure adequate fire flows for most of the downtown core and can be relocated to the side of the lot, reducing the amount of interruption to neighbouring properties or existing Beach Avenue infrastructure and allowing the lot owner to continue construction on the new home.

Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 1600, Amendment Bylaw No. 2213, 2018 And Zoning Bylaw No. 2100, Amendment Bylaw No. 2217, 2018 – Council gave first and second reading to Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 1600, Amendment Bylaw No. 2213, 2018 and Zoning Bylaw No. 2100, Amendment Bylaw No. 2217, 2018. The amendments clarify height requirements related to the property located at 5160 and 5766 Beach Avenue. A Public Hearing is scheduled for January 30th, 2018.

New Civic Award – Green Citizen Award Council approved an amendment to the Awards- Municipal (PUB-040) Policy for the addition of a new awards category to the Civic Awards. The Green Citizen Award is to be selected by the Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Change, with input from local elementary -aged school children. The award will go to a local citizen or family making choices that protect and restore our natural environment. Its purpose is to heighten awareness of environmental issues and to encourage Peachland residents to act individually and collectively to conserve our water and energy resources.