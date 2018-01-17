More shimmer and shine coming to Silver Lake

Silver Lake Camp has struck gold.

An extremely generous donation from Peachlanders Robin and Monique Walley will put the forestry centre $20,000 ahead.

Keith Thom, Silver Lake’s director of fundraising and promotions, said the Walley’s initially committed to a $5,000 donation—and that amount was more than enough for him to rejoice.

“I showed up expecting a $5,000 donation and it just continued to rise as I told them about the various projects we have planned at the camp,” Thom said.

“They both hugged me at least twice thanking me for reminding them about all of our funding challenges, and as I’m walking out of a house with a big beautiful donation, I was thinking, ‘they’re hugging and thanking me?’ It should be the other way around. They were just so happy to know their money is going to something tangible and local.”

Thanks to the donation, Thom said some projects on the horizon will be able to get underway this spring, rather than next year.

That includes a new and improved water system—something Interior Health has been asking of that camp at a cost of $5,000.

Another $5,000 is needed to upgrade the teacher resource building, where the camp counsellors stay, in order for it to provide the shelter with adequate heat and electricity.

“We’re looking at getting natural gas heaters in every cabin – even in July and August there can be cool evenings.”

Currently, counselors are unable to take hot showers or charge their phones after 10 p.m.

“So we want to run natural gas into that house for heating and hot water,” Thom said. “We want to do solar generation so they can plug in computers and mobile phones. We want to make that house a little more modern than what’s already available in the kids’ cabins.”

During times of the year when Silver Lake isn’t being used as a summer camp, the upgraded cabins will also serve as another source of revenue.

“Say some people wanted to go on a small family retreat, if seven or eight wanted to go up in the dead of winter —now they have a nice cozy place they can rent.”

That will help to extend the business season into the winter months, and eventually, Thom hopes to bring the winter hibernation to an end.

“We’re hoping that by next year or the year after, we’ll never actually shut down the camp, which we can do if we get enough winter bookings to keep it open.”

The remainder of the Walley’s donation will be spent on maintenance of the kid-friendly zipline, as well as new toys for the lake.

Thom said there’s a shortage of canoes and kayaks which can now get increased “And more stuff we can have like that makes it exciting for the kids,” like fishing gear and floating slides.

The Walley’s were happy that their donation is one that benefits the youth of Peachland.

“The Okanagan is a real playground for grown ups but there’s not a whole lot going on for kids,” Monique said. “I remember my daughter enjoying her time as a camper there when she was younger. We’d hate to see such an amazing facility not being utilized.”

Silver Lake Camp is already taking camp registrations for 2018.

Visit silverlakecamp.net or

call them at 250-826-8099.