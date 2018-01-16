Welcome to 2018 at the Peachland 50+ Activity Centre

We wish you all a very Happy New Year. All our programs are now up and running again after the Christmas break.

We hope you were able to participate in some of our wonderful extra activities in December. The Variety Singers kicked off the month on Dec 10 with their “A Canadian Christmas” concert in memory of Ron Heichert.

The Blu Crew entertained at the Christmas Potluck Friday December 15 – a lovely evening with lots of tasty food, dancing, and familiar tunes. The last night of Bingo before Christmas was extra special with treats and prizes. Then on Christmas Day we partnered with the Peachland Wellness Centre to host the annual Community Dinner which 82 people attended. We are pretty lucky to be Peachlanders.

A new year means of course that 50 + Activity Centre memberships are now due. What a deal, $20 for the year. Please stop by the office. If you can’t make it during office hours 9:30 to 11:30 there are forms with envelopes on the office door, so you can update your information, slip a cheque into the envelope and slide it through the slot in the office door. Last summer we completed a survey of our members and one of the great suggestions to come forward was that we send reminders by email. It has taken lots of work to get it up and running but the first notification went out January 1 about memberships. Please make sure we have your current information, especially your right email address if you have one when you pay your membership.

Did you make a New Year’s resolution to yourself to become more active?

Providing activities for those over the age of 50 is our mandate. We have activities scheduled every day of the week. You can pick up a monthly schedule at the 50 + Activity Centre. The schedule is also available on the web: peachland50plusactivitycentre.ca or on Facebook by searching in groups: Peachland 50 Plus Activity Centre.

Our Monday noon Tai Chi class has room for newcomers right now as we have some snowbirds away for the winter. Abby is now doing the Wednesday 8 a.m. yoga class. A huge Thank-you to Tricia who has been leading this class for the past year.

Maybe you would just like to hang out and visit with a coffee? We are starting a new group on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 10:30. This will be called Coffee Bean. You don’t need to sign up, just drop in. Dates for this month are Jan. 10 and 24.

Our next Potluck Friday will be January 26 at 6 pm. Everyone is welcome. Bring your favourite food dish to share along with your own plate and cutlery. Cost is by donation. Bryan Feagan and friend will entertain us at 7 pm. Please keep in mind that our Annual General Meeting and Potluck Friday will be February 23. We will have a couple of open Directors positions, if you might be interested please talk to Carol or give us a call at 250 767-9133 for more information.

Also a heads up. As many have requested, the Kettle Valley Brakemen are coming back with some new stories and songs for us. Keep your Sunday, March 11 at 2 pm open. Tickets will go on sale in February for $10, make sure to get yours early. We sold out last year and you really don’t want to miss this concert.

Jack Godwin has promised us a great show for all ages with a surprise ending. He shares Okanagan history with his stories and songs about the steam trains —guaranteed to bring back some memories for many of us.

Susan Van Noortwyk