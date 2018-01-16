Letter: What we tolerate, we perpetuate

Dear editor:

Surely the Mayor & Council are not seriously thinking that “voluntary compliance” will work?

Many Peachlanders currently ‘tolerate’ the rule breakers, as saying something to them may be hazardous to our health.

Apparently our bylaw officer confirmed this by quitting. The dog walkers who are tourists/out-of-towners don’t come to Peachland to squeal on others and many others come because there is no enforcement of rules.

“What We Tolerate, We perpetuate” and it happens all too often in Peachland with many things.

The Mayor also indicated that we need to change some of the regulations. She says “ease the rules to give the dog walkers more freedoms. I can only assume she owns a dog?

Peachland’s Beach Avenue walkway is a place where everyone can come to enjoy a beautiful walk and are also allowed bring their dog. It’s a place that the residents paid taxes for and we continue to pay taxes for the doggy poop bags, garbage pickup and poop pickup which seems pretty nice of us, especially if we don’t own a dog.

The Beach Avenue walk was not intended as, and is not a proper area for dogs to ‘play’. As is with goose poo, kids, shoes and dog pee and poo do not mix! There are dog parks that allow dogs to be off-leash and run free nearby.

The Mayor and council should consider all residents & tourists wanting to enjoy the Beach walkway who don’t own dogs. We, already have to move over to allow dog and owner to pass or get mowed down because the dog wants to walk on the wrong side of the sidewalk, or someone is walking multiple dogs, or watch for leashes wrapping around our legs, or dogs not on their leash that charge up and makes one wonder if they are friendly or not.

There’s also the problem of the dog poop laying on the Beach walkway that owners ‘don’t see’ their dog do-do.

What is needed, in my opinion is “enforced rules” on Beach Ave so I suggest we get someone that has experience in enforcing them.

There are *many, many regulations being broken on Beach other than the ‘dog’ regulations, so advertise and pay for someone that knows how to handle those smartmouth people and verbal abuse.

Thousands of cities/towns in many civilized countries have bylaw officers, so Peachland should first find out why ours don’t stay.

Council needs to stand behind this bylaw person, letting them do their job and get things under control.

Dog signage on the Beach Avenue walkway is so poor. Small signs, wrong locations and confusing to figure out, even if you’re from Peachland.

The signs are not visible to the people who have their dog down at the water’s edge or swimming in the lake (so they tell us). It’s also easier to break the rules and be forgiven then it is to walk up to the sidewalk to figure out if the dog can be on that area of beach.

Wondering if a dog running up to me was supposed to be onleash or not, I found it confusing to decipher the signage, even taking the time to study them.

While walking in the evenings, we have seen people allowing their dogs off leash in areas marked “Dogs to be on Leash”. We see a number of people

allowing their dogs to swim in the water where there are clearly signs indicating “no dogs on beach”. One X-councilor is a habitual rule-breaker allowing his dog to swim many evenings.

There are many people who seem to be ‘tourists’ that let their dogs onto the beach areas. I would read the sign out loud (so they heard) that indicated the dog should be on leash and not on the beach but I would get a “look” but they stayed.

Considerations:

1) The access to the water is now limited due to the big rocks placed on Peachland’s beach so is it necessary to allow any dogs to go onto the beach or into the water?

These limited access areas should be used for people wanting to get to the water.

2) Can we have people using the Beach walk with their dogs, keep their dogs onleash at all times?

It is not a park but a “walkway” for “people” to enjoy. I don’t think the dogs mind.

3) Voluntary compliance won’t work. I for one would never approach someone breaking the rules. It’s a matter of time that you’ll get a drinking tourist punching out a ‘good citizen’ who tells him to put his dog on a leash.

Is there a liability to the District of Peachland because the Mayor & council are encouraging residents to call out a person breaking the rules? Hmmmmm.

4) Get a real Bylaw Officer who is experienced and enduring and for heavens sake stand behind him.

There are so many other important offences that need to be addressed too along Beach Ave that he/she will have to handle.

Make sure they are capable.

5) Please don’t ease the regulations. Dogs already rule the walkway!!!!!

J Edwards

Peachland