Letter: Sorry to those offended by last letter

Dear editor:

I wish to write an apology to anyone I offended from my letter asking people to remove cars/trucks and debris from the road so snowplows can get through.

Many people do not have a garbage and their lane ways are full of other household things.

please, just park 10 inches closer to your lot line. This will help immensely, so walkers and cars can get by safely.

Beach Avenue and 13th Street are our only sidewalks. Don’t be angry at the messenger for speaking out for road safety.

Thank you to all that shovel for others to walk and drive.

Lucy Anderson

Peachland