Letter: Shame on dog haters and street-parked cars

Dear editor:

I so agree with Taryn Skalbania’s letter, “In defence of dogs.”

Why do people hate dogs?

If some dogs are bad, IT’S THE OWNERS that make them bad!! They are social creatures, full of curiosity and love.

If you don’t like dogs, move to an isolated cabin in Alaska.

Dogs give you love and make you exercise – thus longer life for you and less fat people on the beach.

Did you know that people poo and pee too? Since dogs are creatures that cannot lift a toilet seat and flush, we have dog bags and garbages.

Dogs are not dirty animals. You, dog haters, are dirty, lazy, small-minded fat people. Get a life or move off of Beach Avenue if it’s too close to the dog beach.

•••

Get your cars and trucks off the road!

Clear 10-20 feet of snow in front of your property. Winter is here and snow plows have a job to do!!! Clear to property lines so people can walk all streets.

Get your vehicle off of the road and put it in your lane way, or on your front lawn!! Here’s an idea—use your garage!!

The Worst area on the flats are 12th Street and San Clemente Avenue—there are about seven vehicles parked on this corner—get them off the road!!

Shame on you people; too lazy to shovel!! Where are people supposed to walk—on the road?

I now walk on the 10 to 20 inches of snow in front of properties as this is municipal land—not yours to decorate with rocks and debris. All properties, especially on Beach Avenue, have to shovel a walkway width in front of their property so people can walk and service vehicles can park.

Lucy Anderson

Peachland