Letter: PeachTree grew like a weed

Dear readers!

It’s not too late to have an impact regarding the proposed PeachTree Development.

Let’s review, shall we?

Developer buys the two lots in 2014 and happily plans for a three-storey building.

In 2015 the Developer now has plans for a four-storey building.

In 2016 and 2017 Peachland started a $100,000 fast track community input driven update of the OCP to be completed in the fall of 2017 and it has not been completed.

Many Friends of Beach Avenue Association took part in this update.

We then learn that the Developer has now proposed a five-storey building at 56 feet, in contravention of the OCP which states 3 storeys max on Beach Avenue.

The District Planner hires a consultant planner to review the proposed development in comparison to the current OCP. The District Planner and the Chief Administrative Officer agree that it fits the “guidelines” of the OCP despite the strong wording of the OCP which states 3 storeys on Beach—this from competent administrators. It is to be noted that the District Planner has on more than one occasion stated that the OCP is the overall guiding document and is law.

With the Planner and CAO onside the town council approves the proposed development of 5 stories with variances allowing virtual lot line to lot line construction and completely changes the parking arrangements on 4th St. The proposed development is lacking about 35 parking stalls.

Mayor Fortin says, we will “get used to it.”

It is to be noted that Peachland has a downtown revitalization plan which will allow the portion of the new downtown commercial development a waiver on property taxes for 5 years free, years 6 to 10 on a decreasing subsidy. So how again is the commercial portion of this proposed development going to help our tax base? (By the way, residential taxes pay 95% of the District taxes. And, if I was a current business owner paying the full taxes for my premises, this subsidy to this proposed development just made my business less competitive.)

With increasing alarm, many Peachland Residents started the Friends of Beach Avenue Association (FOBA) to raise awareness for 5 storeys on Beach Avenue and what that might look like. We have raised funds and have asked by way of a Petition to the B.C. Supreme Court to instruct the town council to respect the OCP to dis-allow the 5 storeys on Beach Avenue. There would be no repercussions to the District since the District was by error, in contravention of its own bylaws.

The District has now started the process to again change the OCP Willy Nilly. The wording removes the 3 storeys on Beach requirement AND ALSO specifically gives the proposed development the right to build 5 storeys.

Just one question — Did the Administration get a legal opinion that they passed an illegal rezoning thereby requiring the Willy Nilly Amendment?

And another one-—Why is the District using a Vancouver lawyer despite having a Kelowna lawyer on retainer?

And one more—Do we still believe our competent Administration and Council?

And just one more—Do we really think that the proponent will walk away from his 2014 investment, which was to originally be 3 stories?

Of course not.

Note the date, Nov 17 2014…

Note the height and the set back/overhang of the top 3rd storey—Perfectly OK.

Note—no fourth storey and call it a “Low-rise building that will blend nicely with…”

Note the date, Dec 8 2015, a full year later.

Note, four storeys, “feverishly re-designing the second floor…”

Why the change?

Lloyd Sotas

Peachland