Letter: In defence of dogs

Dear editor:

There are only two kinds of people in town, dog haters and dog lovers, never shall they meet eye to eye.

I am in the latter group.

Recently the View has been filled with dog haters’ point of views. Folks who do not believe dogs belong on beaches (or anywhere).

Fortunately, this is a changing, minority view, the entire world is moving towards greater dog inclusivity: dogs are now welcome on planes, buses, in stores and restaurants, they are included as companions and therapy pets where once only service dogs were welcome.

And deregulations towards dogs are a growing trend; in fact the cities of London and Paris have neither licensing requirements nor leash laws.

The United Kingdom, always ahead of the pack where animal welfare is concerned, realized that licensing pets is unenforceable, and overregulation at its finest. Therefore, they decided years ago to drop the practice and as of 2016, dogs need microchips.

They realized that, like prohibition, if a law was unenforceable, it cannot remain a law. The cities of Vancouver, Whistler and Nelson together post fewer dog bylaws than Peachland; this is because Peachland has adopted the dog bylaws of the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The RDCO and the Kelowna area boasts for being the zero-tolerance, dog control city of Canada, the most unfriendly place for canines to reside, a veritable dog haters paradise.

Perhaps this why the former Peachland Bylaws officer felt overwhelmed by abuse, perhaps he was overreaching his jurisdiction. Since the ‘90s the District of Peachland has handed over ALL dog Bylaw control and enforcement to the Regional District, we have not had a dog control officer on our payroll.

The RCDO alone is paid by our tax dollars to be responsible for ticketing, fining, enforcing, investigating any dog related issue within the boundaries of Peachland. So if the Peachland Bylaws officer was directed by Management or Parks Department to enforce not only parking bylaws, but also zero-tolerance animal control issues over which he had no authority, you can assume dog owners would ignore him or could become riled.

The final straw occurred when the parking bylaw officer insisted a senior suffering with angina leave a beach park bench because Fido was in tow on a leash.

Again, overregulation at its finest!

So to the Peachland dog haters, dogs belong with families and children on beaches like peanut butter goes with jam, and once together you will never separate the two, a fact both inevitable and unenforceable.

Taryn Skalbania

Peachland