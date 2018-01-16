Letter: Friends of Beach should do more than just kill PeachTree

Dear editor:

Last month the “View” was littered with requests for the newly formed community group, “Friends of Beach Avenue”, to work their magic and take up the gauntlet for other Beach Avenue causes.

In one letter to the editor, Larry Weisgarber asked the ‘official Association’ to “tackle the matter of continuous speeding along Beach Ave.”

After his political musings, Nick “Rambo” Walsh’s letter to the editor also asked the group to continue their work and investigate current Councillors for any conflict of interest that may have occurred with the voting on the PeachTree development, and, in Walsh’s words, with the developer, Gaetan Royer’s deliberate obscuring of the building design.

When Richard Smith had the courage to speak out against yet another man-made structure littering our waterfront, the plans for Heritage Pier, he too rallied Friends of Beach Avenue for support.

Smith ‘encouraged all to rethink this example of another unplanned, community-group, monument that will culminate with our town, especially Heritage park not resembling a unique, super-natural Lake Okanagan with 12 kilometres of beach front town but a corny, Coney Island West.

Finally, in my walking group yesterday, news hit of Council’s intentions to revisit the already unsupported scheme to extend Centennial walkway from 13th St. to Todd’s Tent Town later this year.

A four-year-old budget estimates this sidewalk to start at $1.3 Million.

In the same paper, CAO Elsie Lemke bemoans our financial situation, the District gambled our future on the imaginary collection of Development Cost Charges and now we are faced with borrowing $10 Million dollars to pay for these $62+ million in projects and improvements that we neither urgently need nor can afford.

One of them is the expansion of Centennial walkway.

The CAO states we are broke, yet we can still afford to buy the Duck and Pug property so the Mayor can build her own monument to posterity, a $300,000 Splash Park: in my day we called the Lake Okanagan a splash park.

Let us hope this new, active group, Friends of Beach Avenue can take these challenges and put an end to the discussions of spending frivolous dollars on piers, walkways and splash parks and put all the money where it is needed; sewers, water protection, sidewalks, not more clutter on an already inaccessible beach and foreshore.

My guess is that they will, knowing that their current Mayor and council will not.

I will echo the Mantra of the Ladies Walking Club, “Let’s Keep the BEACH in Beach Avenue!”

Jackie Saunders

Peachland