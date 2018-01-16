Letter: Friends of Beach are causing strife

Dear Mr. Brophy:

After seeing you on tonights CHBC news, I just have to comment.

From the first time I saw you addressing District Council and lying about the 1,100 Peachland Residents signatures on a petition, I had hoped that it was just a one time occasion.

But it appears to be a continuing trend with you and your group, the Friends of Beach Avenue.

Here you were being interviewed by CHBC, when you made a statement saying that the majority of Peachland Residents are against the PeachTree Village Development, and with a straight face too. How could you possibly know that?

I said from day one, if you cant be truthful with Peachland Residents, then don’t say anything.

All you and your members are doing is to dividing this community!

A community you want to retire in and all this over two-storeys of a building. I find it very sad.

Mr. Royer had approached the District with a planned development which our Planning Deptartment was obliged to look at, OCP not withstanding.

I, like many residents think it would be a terrific addition to Downtown. Just my opinion.

Derek Bunce

Peachland