Letter: Fake news and a lot of doggie do-do

Dear editor:

In the letter “In Defense of dogs” (Jan 05/18), the writer states that Peachland “has only two types of people, dog lovers and dog haters”.

The writer also wrote “people who don’t believe that dogs should be allowed to run free on our beaches (or anywhere), are dog haters”.

A little dramatic!

I think you’ll find that most of the people who write letters about dogs, love dogs but disrespect the irresponsible owners who ignore the rules.

Dogs are like kids. I love some, I like some and I want to keep a distance from the annoying and mean ones. There are two types of dogs…people lovers and people haters.

Dogs don’t need defending since it’s their nature to run free and protect their space. It is the owners who teach them manners and obedience.

All residents contributed to build the beautiful Beach walkway, built for everyone to enjoy.

People who are uncomfortable around dogs or allergic should be able to walk relaxed, alongside people walking their leashed dogs. Many seniors indicate that they worry when other dogs are off-leash in case one decides to attack their small dog.

I am very tense when dogs I do not know are off-leash.

During tourist season, I don’t know most dogs and their keepers so I feel safer if dogs are on a leash and under control. I would be freaking if all dogs were loose on the beach and walk.

Our tax dollars have created numerous ‘dog parks’ where people can choose to be among off-leash dogs.

In summer we dodge bikes, skate boarders, runners, walkers and dogs. An unleashed dog is not as controlled. I keep to the right side of the Beachwalk yet often I have had to walk around a dog because the dog wants to sniff on the wrong side. Dog run up faster and appear to be ready to jump on or bite me until the owner yells or grabs them.

I’ve had to walk around dog poop along the Beachwalk which would have been seen if the dog was on a leash. I’ve been close to dogs that go after other dogs. I’ve seen dogs poop on the kids playground before the owner got there and had to ask him to pick it up. Poor kid that rolls on that same spot.

Yuk!

I think people who love their dogs would also be concerned that their off-leash dog may run out into traffic or get grabbed by the growing number of thieves.

As far as the UK having less dog regulations and UK dogs only requiring a chip, I found that the UK Dogs Act regulations appear tougher than RDCO and with big fines.

The addendums made in current years, actually add tighter controls plus they have a Dangerous Dog Act which states; “Something as simple as your dog chasing, barking at or jumping up at a person or child could lead to a complaint, so ensure that your dog is under control at all times”.

Yes, in the UK since 2012 it is compulsory to microchip a dog at 8 weeks of age but at the same time the dog must be registered with a database compliant Organization.

If you buy from a breeder or if you move, you as the “Keeper” then have to update the microchip and database.

This sounds like a dog registration to me, and I’m sure there’s a fee each time you update.

It shows too that the dog licensing fee was increased, so there appears to be a licensing program.

Interesting statement from www.safepets.co.uk (UK) dated Nov 24, 2017:

“Having dog-specific laws in place may seem unreasonable, however, they were created, and are implemented, for society’s safety, as well as that of the dog.”

Wendy Ward

Peachland