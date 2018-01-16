Letter: Doggie Beach: Part III

Dear editor:

All we are tying to say is that upon our inquiry at the Peachland Municipal Hall, we were informed by municipal staff that the DOGGIE BEACH located near our Beach Ave home, nick-named Todd’s DOGGIE BEACH, was approved by the Regional District.

Neither our neighbors nor ourselves were consulted prior to locating a DOGGIE BEACH in our neighborhood on a public beach.

What happened to the public consultation process?

This is not a transparent process apparently. We have lived here since 1981, this is a very busy public Beach!

Signage for the DOGGIE BEACH was inappropriately placed at 3900 Beach instead of the designated area between 3896-3860 Beach Ave. So this first sign attracted many dog owners to the wrong location, who keep coming.

Often dogs are off leash so they can swim right over Peachland’s water intake system.

According to my front row seat there is a small percentage who clean up after their dogs.

Then in a few minutes we will see a family with little kids or a couple try to set up a blanket or towel right where a dog has peed or taken a dump, and it hasn’t been cleaned.

I don’t know how you clean up dog pee. Bad optics & bad hygiene people! Yuck! It makes a person sick to watch and I think it’s a bad mix.

If you insist on keeping it there don’t you think you should consider fencing in the dog park and cleaning up the beach for the regular visiting public?

J.Skarbo

Peachland