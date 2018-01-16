Letter: A stunning betrayal of public trust

Dear editor:

Apart from being a thinly disguised effort to prevent the five-storey PeachTree project from being de-railed by a court decision, the proposed OCP changes now being approved by council for public hearing have been justified on inaccurate and irrelevant information, and are a shameful example of council’s contempt for due process.

Downtown height provisions in the current OCP are mandatory provisions designed to ensure that there is an orderly pattern of future development such that buildings on Beach Avenue are of ‘human scale’ (not more than three storeys), are compatible with adjacent buildings, and that they protect some views for properties behind. It is disgraceful that council now proposes to abandon these important OCP provisions in order to ensure that if it does lose the current court challenge, that it will not be thwarted in its determination to see the PeachTree project completed —council’s approval will be unassailable with its new OCP amendments in place.

There are multiple issues of concern. First, it is insulting to everyone’s intelligence to be told in the council report that the proposed OCP changes are necessary to clarify how height requirements in the OCP should be ‘interpreted’. The OCP could not be clearer about what those requirements are—a maximum of three storeys on Beach Avenue.

Second, we are currently in the middle of an OCP review involving extensive community consultation. It is thoroughly disrespectful of that process to make sweeping changes in one of the most sensitive components of the OCP while the community consultation is still in progress.

Third, it is disingenuous to justify the proposed OCP changes on the grounds that OCP language is not presently in keeping with “best practices”—such practices calling for broad generalized statements of policy and not mandatory provisions. Quite clearly, the obvious purpose is not to conform to best practices but to weaken thoughtfully developed, mandatory requirements that are now proving to be inconvenient.

Fourth, it is hypocritical to argue for best practices and general statements in an OCP while at the same time proposing a specific exemption from its provisions for Mr. Royer’s property. More importantly, this proposed exemption confers a significant financial benefit to Mr. Royer that is not available to neighbouring property owners who would surely have an equally legitimate claim to such an exemption.

Fifth, the report suggests that there is general support in the community for the PeachTree project. This is inaccurate. While there is some support, there is widespread community opposition to a five storey building fronting Beach Avenue, as evidence by a 900 person petition and by the frustrated attempts by many residents to express opinions to council at times deemed by procedural rules to be out of order.

Finally, I question council’s authority to re-invent history and add recommendations to the Downtown Peachland Sustainable Plan. That document, written by Dr. Patrick Condon of the UBC Design Centre for Sustainability, serves as an historic record of the outcome of the Charette process he led and includes specific recommendations arising from that process. After being donated to the community, it was adopted in its entirety as a part of the OCP, and most certainly, does not include (as now proposed) a recommendation for a 5-storey PeachtTree type development at 4th and Beach. Dr. Condon has expressly outlined his opposition to a five storey building on Beach Avenue, and to consider adding such a recommendation to his report is an insult to his work and to all those who participated in its creation.

In reading the proposed OCP changes and the accompanying report, the words that spring to mind are: shameful, manipulative, pigheaded, and out of touch with community sentiment. Doubtless many others can be added.

Keith Fielding

Peachland