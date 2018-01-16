Editorial: Cherrypicking the rules that are okay to break

There’s a strong case being made by the Friends of Beach Avenue: Council clearly violated the OCP by allowing a five-storey development where it says three max. And the decision to update it amid an active legal challenge is a devious thing to do in a democracy that’s supposed to be open and transparent.

But attempting to cancel a public meeting by breaking the fire code isn’t a staple of democracy either.

And honestly—who actually cares about an OCP?

The document will naturally be held in high regard by the people who dished out good money to count on it in court, but most Canadians have no idea what an OCP even is, let alone participate in the public consultations.

Maybe the District could win fair and square in court without making an amendment. But if Council can save thousands of tax dollars with the stroke of a pen, then it would be wasteful for them to let the issue get dragged out in court. They have an objective to provide taxpayers with maximum value and avoidable court costs don’t fit into that equation.

It’s safe to say the public hearing will be a dog-and-pony show and the majority of councillors are going to rubber-stamp the amendment through to final reading. Of course they’ll say they haven’t made up their minds yet because that’s how the game goes.

It might not be 100 per cent honest but they’re doing what they believe to be right. Everybody has their own definition of integrity.

And council is not the only bunch skirting some rules to get their way. For a group of people so bent on obeying the law, it’s ironic how the Friends of Beach were advocating for a fire code violation.

Between our OCP and the fire code, is one set of rules more important than the other?