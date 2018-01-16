Letter: To clarify

Dear Mr: Bunce:

You misquoted me.

You said I had said on CHBC news “that the majority of Peachland residents are against the PeachTree Village development.”

I did not say that.

In fact, I am not against the PeachTree development. I just want it to be three storeys, not five. What I did say was that the “Official Community plan is not a bible, but it does reflect the views of the majority of residents.”

And if you doubt that is what I said , all you have to do is look at the CHBC news video clip itself which I posted both on Peachland Neighbours and The Friends of Beach Avenue Facebook pages on Jan. 8.

And the reason I said the OCP reflects the views of the majority is that the OCP is the result of many costly public meetings with many Peachland residents. The OCP both in 2001 and in the Sustainable Downtown Plan in 2010 – a review which became part of the OCP, involved many public forums interviews and also involved UBC’s department of Urban Design and, I’m told, cost $70,000 – certainly does reflect what the majority of residents, who bothered to comment, said they wanted in the community.

The majority of Peachland residents who commented, both in 2001 and 2010 ,said clearly that there should be a maximum of 3 storeys on Beach Avenue. And the reason there should not be a five storey building on Beach can be best explained by Prof Patrick Condon,of UBC’s school of Urban Design. He was involved in the 2010 Peachland OCP and was recently asked his views on the proposed 5 storey building by Peachland resident Gillian Evans.

He said: ‘the building will degrade the value of parcels of land behind, which under the current OCP envisioned a pedestrianized commercial mews someday, with shops and bars and cafes on both sides. One big building with the parking lot at the rear will not stimulate that’. Therefore the land behind Beach may never be developed as envisioned or at all if this five storey building goes ahead which will, of course, set a precedence.

Furthermore, Prof. Condon also stated ‘PeachTree would stick out like a large wart on an otherwise attractive nose’ and that the blocky form and scale of the design has no relationship at all to the scale and form of the buildings in the Peachland Beach Ave context and leads to a disrupted streetscape that will never heal.”

If you are looking for something to question in the CHBC news clip Mr Bunce, when the CHBC reporter asked “What do you say to critics who say it appears that you are favouring this developer, you are making amendments to the OCP to accommodate him.”

The Mayor replied, “Not to accommodate the developer. It’s to do what we feel is best for the community and to save the money on a long legal case that will undoubtedly go nowhere.”

You may want to ask the Mayor then why Peachlands own public legal response to our legal petition estimates the case can be resolved within 3 hours of court time, This clearly will not be a long costly court case that goes nowhere. So saving taxpayers money cannot be the reason for the proposed amendment to the Community Plan.

This proposed amendment to the OCP is not being done to save taxpayers money. This proposed amendment specifically excludes Peachtree from the three storey maximum, so it is reasonable to conclude that, as the reporter asked, it is being proposed for the sake of the Peachtree development.

Community Plans should reflect what Communities want, not developers. Developers should conform to the communities plan, not the other way around . Our Community plan says three storeys. Did the developer not know, before he purchased the lots in June 2014, that the Peachland Official Community Plan said there was a three storey maximum on Beach avenue?

The developers own initial drawings showed 3 storeys, then 4, before arriving at 5. Again, nobody would have a problem with 3 storeys. I asked the developer, in a sincere respectful manner, at last Tuesdays council meeting about it. I said “We are all human beings and we all live here, Mr Royer will you consider 3 storeys? “He smiled, but I received no answer.

If you check the minutes of the June 13 2017 Peachtree public hearing – available on the Peachland website – you will see that there were about 25 in attendance. Thirteen spoke – 11 in favour, two opposed ( two of the 11 in favour were not from Peachland).

Keep in mind that the hearing was scheduled during a declared state of emergency, when those closest to the development, and most affected by it, could not attend due to continued flooding in theirr homes.

By comparison to the nine Peachlanders in favour at the public hearing, within weeks of the hearing 985 had signed a petition- 520 confirmed as Peachlanders- saying they were not in favour of PeachTree as proposed. That petition was ignored. Ignoring that level of civic response is not only bad government, it borders on the theatre of the absurd. Any reasonable government would have paused and taken a second look at the issue.

Peachland Mayor and Council totally misread what the level of backlash would be against this five storey development. The subsequent response by this civic government though, for me, was most telling.

The 985 petition- 520 from Peachlanders- was ignored and the author of it publically insulted by the mayor in her bi weekly column.

At the final council meeting regarding PeachTree on Sept. 5, 50 Citizens showed up to speak. included in them were residents living within 100 meters who had been invited to attend at 7pm because the developer wanted some further reduced variances on offstreet residence parking and zero setbacks from neighbours lot line. Peachland Council sets the agenda. Their agenda included another hot topic, Turner Park. Turner Park was placed first on the agenda, but PeachTree was placed last.

So 50 citizens had to wait from 7 to nearly 11 p.m. to speak. Then at 11 they were told by the Mayor that unless they lived within 100 meters of the development they could not speak. Those that had affidavits from neighbours living within 100 meters, saying they could speak n their behalf, were not allowed to speak by the Mayor. An elderly woman asked if she could speak on behalf of her invalid blind mother who lived within 100 meters . She too was denied the right to speak by the Mayor. Then, for those allowed to speak, one was interrupted. first by the CAO and then by the Mayor and not allowed to finish.

And most recently, rather than determine in court the merits of the existing OCP, Peachland now wants to change the wording., completely exempting the Peachtree development and changing the OCP from “establish” to “encourage” a three storey maximum on Beach Avenue. This is being done for the developer, to change the rules after the fact, to reduce the chances of Peachland district losing a court case, which will ultimately result in a three storey building, not a five storey one.

Not content with just proposing an OCP amendment, at the Tuesday morning Committee meeting Councillor Condon, the one counselor who voted against the 5 storey development, was told by the Mayor that he had a conflict of interest. His crime? He had publically donated $20 to the residents group legal fund. Even though Condons lawyer and outside legal opinion received later said Condon was not in conflict, rather than dispute Peachlands Lawyer claim, he excused himself. Condon was only one vote and this need not have been done.

I cite all of this to point out that the divisiveness in the community is not being caused by me, as you contend Mr Bunce. Rather it is being caused by a government that simply won’t listen to widespread, growing, valid, citizen concerns and reacts to dissenting views, by citizens and councillors, in a manner I consider political bullying.

People react in different ways to bullying. My sister and I were bullied as young kids when we first moved into a new neighbourhood. My father, who had boxed before the war, put a stop to it, by informing the father of the 9 year old boy, in a respectful manner , that his 9 year old son shouldn’t be picking on 6 and 5 year old kids. But once bullied kids do remember and do react in different ways . My sister, who passed away in 2015, was a vice president of one of the largest unions in Canada. I won a provincial boxing championship as a teen. Neither one of us ever cared care much for bullies, Mr Bunce.

On Jan. 30 Peachland residents will finally get a chance to say whether they want to amend the OCP regarding three storeys on Beach. I urge everyone to attend.

On Oct. 9 there will be a municipal election. I encourage everyone to remember this issue before they vote.

Randey Brophy

Peachland