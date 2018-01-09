Coun. Condon prevented from discussing OCP amendment

Drama at Committee of the Whole?

Only in Peachland.

“Shame on this council!” was shouted from the public gallery.

“There will be a reckoning on election day! Shame on you all!”

During the discussion about amending the OCP to win the PeachTree Village lawsuit, the elected officials were being shamed after Coun. Terry Condon was booted from the meeting.

Apparently he declared a conflict of interest during an in-camera meeting, preventing him from participating in discussion.

However, he wished to rescind his conflict of interest.

“You can only rescind it if you get legal advice,” Mayor Cindy Fortin said.

“I got legal advice,” said Condon.

“Your legal advice wasn’t correct,” Fortin said.

“Hahaha,” Condon laughed.

After a bit more back-and-forth, a comment was made that the discussion was inappropriate and then Fortin called a recess.

When the break was over, it was determined that Condon was not allowed to rescind his conflict of interest.

“It is not my intention to embarrass this council or bring damage to District of Peachland,” Condon said. “My interest is only to represent the residents of Peachland as best I can. If staying here means I’m going to jeopardize future decisions on their behalf then I will leave.”

The issue will be discussed again tonight at the regular council meeting. Nobody from the District was immediately available to confirm whether or not Condon will be able to participate.

Last week when reached by email, Condon told the View that he would be saving his comments on the matter for the council debate.