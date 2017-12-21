Peachland boxers throw their weight around in Quesnel

Young boxers from Peachland and West Kelowna drove to Quesnel in Northern BC to compete in the BC Bronze Gloves provincial competition this past week-end in an event that attracts boxers from all over Western Canada, to decide who is the best of the best. The Peachland Boxing Club had five members step into the ring for their first ever bout at the two day event. There is something very special and unique about a boxer’s first competition— almost a step into manhood. Boxing is like no other sport. When you step into that ring, the coach is not going to say “You look tired, we will take you out and put someone else in” No, you’re in there… and you’re in there alone. It takes courage, a lot of courage to step into a ring, knowing you might take a licking in front of hundreds of people—after travelling hundreds of kilometers, training for hundreds of hours and giving blood sweat and tears in the process. It is a Man to Man event with no one to hide behind and no one to take your place. Regardless of what you might think of boxing, it takes courage. All of these young people showed courage and if they never have another bout again, they will always be a little different than before. Everyone feels fear, anxiety, doubt, when they climb the stairs, especially for that first time. Every one of them should feel proud. First in the ring was young 13 year old Blayne Henneberry 0-0-0. At just 80 lbs, Blaine had to step up in weight for a match and boxed an exhibition bout against Landon Schwarts of the Two Rivers Boxing Club at the 93 lb weight division. This bout was declared an exhibition bout due to the weight difference between the two boxers. Both boxers gave everything they had for three rounds of pugilistic skills. Blaine clearly demonstrated how effectively he has learned to jab and counter punch against the heavier opponent. Had this been a match bout, Blaine Henneberry would now be the BC Champion. Next was 21 year old Jimmy Hollier 0-0-0. Jimmy was not only boxing in the Championships, but is also the PBC coach. So not only does Jimmy have the pressure of training and getting the team to Quesnel— preparing for each bout, and working the corner—he shows his courage and leadership by also stepping into the ring himself. His opponent was Dan Mathews for Williams Lake 64kg (141 lbs). There are two types of boxing styles, the boxer (like Mohammed Ali) and the brawler (such as Joe Frazier). Jimmy is definitely a boxer. He is a talented counter puncher who uses an opponent’s moves against themselves. When Mathews threw a hard punch, Jimmy would lean back, slip and counter with a flurry of fast precise punches. The bout went the distance and Jimmy Hollier won by a unanimous decision. Seventeen year old Jackson Jones 0-0- 0 stepped into the ring against Lincoln Pomeray of the Five Star Boxing Academy. At 80 kg (176 lbs) Jackson only knows one direction—forward. Determined against the more experienced opponent, Jackson still took him the full three rounds before Pomeray was awarded the bout by a split decision. Next from the Peachland Boxing Club was Avery Strickuk 0-0-0, age 21 competing in the 69 kg (152 lb) division against Two Rivers Boxing club member Kelly Gerk 2-0-0. Once again the PBC were drawn against a more experienced boxer and Avery did an excellent job of slipping and counter punching against his opponent before the referee awarded the match to Kelly Gerk. Andre Deners 0-0- 0 age 20 stepped into the ring against Nick Dragovitch 3-0-0 from the Five Star Boxing Academy in the 67kg (147lb) division in a war that took Best Fight of the Night. This match had the crowd on its feet as Deners went toe to toe with the more experienced Dragovitch. Andre is a very powerful boxer who throws punches from every angle —hooks, uppercuts, body, head—he throws a punch that could knock a wall down. The decision of the fight went into the last ten seconds of toe to toe action with Deners knocking out his opponents mouth piece in the last round. After a long deliberation by the judges and referee, Dragovitch was awarded the bout by a split one point decision. Neither boxer left anything in the ring, both gave everything they had. One other member of the Peachland Boxing Club was there. Young volunteer manager and second corner assistant Alex Lang 22 of West Kelowna who drove and managed the boxers during the tough two day event. Alex is fast becoming an experienced boxing manager and coach in spite of his young age and he has an ability to see a boxer’s strengths and weaknesses during sparring. The Peachland Boxing Club trains between 6 to 8 pm every Monday and Wednesday at 4th Street gym in Peachland. For more information phone the Peachland Rec Dept at 250-767-2133.