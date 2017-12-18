Peachlanders provide food bank with plenty

Many of Judy Bedford’s clients weren’t even born when she began running the Peachland Food Bank more than three decades ago. In that time, she’s witnessed countless locals transcend the difficulties that bring them to her. “I get to know the people I’m working with during a time in their life when they’re needy,” Bedford said. “And then two, five, sometimes ten years down the line, they come to visit and make a big donation, and they tell me about their life—I don’t want to miss their stories.” In many communities, food banks receive limited support and have to ration their supplies by scrutinizing the neediness of their clients. “But we haven’t had to do anything like that—Peachland provides plenty,” she said. “Our thing is to be kind and be generous.” Donations have been coming in slowly so far as the holiday season gets underway, but that’s the trend in Peachland. “Peachlanders have always come through and we’ve always had enough.” It’s local churches, businesses, community groups and individuals who together make the service possible. The Peachland Food Bank always finds a good home for all the goods that are donated, and there are certain items in greater demand. They include toiletries, dish soap, laundry detergent, canned salmon, ham and coffee grinds. Bedford said there are 50 to 55 local families who rely on the food bank each month. And during the month of December, there are 100 additional families who use the service for Christmas. “So that means 150 for December.” That number has been steady over the past three years. Some clients had extra people staying with them during this year’s extreme flooding and wildfires, so they used the food bank a little extra, “but not an appreciable amount.” Whether it’s the hectic month of December or business as usual, Bedford says it goes so smoothly that it doesn’t feel like work. “It’s an awesome opportunity to help the community. I know it’s not a fun place to come to, but our team is respectful of the clients and we are able to have a good time working together with them.”