Man doesn’t pull over; police deploy spike belt

Kelowna cops got to go on a good old fashion manhunt last week.

Just after 4 a.m. last Friday near the intersection of Spall Road and Springfield Road, an officer was suspicious of a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, as it was driving with no lights on and noticeable damage on the front end.

The officer followed the pickup into a parking lot and flicked the lights on, but instead of pulling over, the driver suddenly reversed his vehicle, smashed it into the cop car and fled the area “in an erratic manner.”

Soon after, officers spotted the vehicle, which was still being driven erratically, in Kelowna’s downtown core.

It was time to disable the culprit.

While driving eastbound along Clement Avenue near Spall Avenue, police plopped a spike belt onto the road.

“The deployment of the tire deflating device successfully punctured all four tires, however the suspect continued driving on rims before he eventually fled from the vehicle on foot along Enterprise Way,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

But the man wasn’t able to outrun the several officers who engage in a foot pursuit.

“The suspect was taken into police custody near Cooper Road and Enterprise Way.”

The driver was a 21-year-old Kelowna man of no fixed address. The vehicle he was driving was stolen on Dec. 1, and inside was a fully loaded shotgun and break-in tools.

Anybody who witnessed the commotion is being asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.