Mailbox thieves busted

Alleged thieves who ripped off Peachland mailboxes are back in jail.

Police arrested a man and woman who were living out of a stolen RV in rural Peachland on outstanding warrants related to mail theft, and while making the arrest, they discovered more mail and property believed to be stolen.

The bust happened on Saturday. Members of the RCMP located a 40-foot Dutchman RV – valued at $37,000 – which was reported stolen out of Kelowna in July.

Officers took 43-year-old Julian Hoekstra and 38-year-old Kristina Anderson into custody. Both are from Penticton and have been charged with numerous offences.

“Our dedicated members continued to work hard to locate and identify those who were profiting from the victimization of others in our communities” said Cst. Lesley Smith. “Efforts continue to be made in returning any stolen mail and property found to their rightful owners.”

Anderson’s outstanding warrants were for Theft of Mail and Theft Under $5000. She has since been charged with the additional criminal offences:

· Breach of Undertaking – Sec. 145(3) C.C.

· Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000 – Sec. 355(a) C.C.

· Possession of Stolen Mail – Sec. 356(1)(b) C.C.

· Possession of Falsified Credit Card – Sec. 342(1) C.C.

· Fraud – Sec 380 (1) C.C.

· Possession of identity document – Section 56.1(1) C.C.

Hoekstra was also held in custody for outstanding warrants for Theft of Mail, Theft Under $5000 and Breach of Recognizance. The additional criminal offences he’s now facing include:

· 2 Counts of Breach of Recognizance – Sec. 145(3) C.C.

· Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000 – Sec. 355(a) C.C.

· Possession of Stolen Mail – Sec. 356(1)(b) C.C.

· Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000 – Sec. 355(b) C.C.

· Possession of Falsified Credit Card – Sec. 342(1) C.C.

· Fraud – Sec 380 (1) C.C.

· Possession of identity document – Section 56.1(1) C.C.