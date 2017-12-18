Albas acclaimed as Conservative candidate for 2019 election

Local MP Dan Albas will be on the ballot again representing the Conservative Party of Canada.

Although the next federal election is still nearly two years away, Albas was acclaimed as the party’s candidate for the riding of Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola.

Since Albas is an incumbent, a challenger would have needed to gather at least 50 signatures from the local riding association. But nobody was up to the task.

“2017 has been a momentous year for the Conservative Party!” Albas said. “We elected a new leader in Andrew Scheer and quickly united behind his positive message for Canadians. With a mandate from my party as their candidate for 2019, I can focus on the work of spreading that positive alternative to our communities.”

Peachland shares the local riding with West Kelowna, Summerland, Keremeos, Princeton, Merritt and Logan Lake.