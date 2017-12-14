Letter: Developer’s smear attempt is a dirty distraction

Dear editor:

PeachTree developer Gaetan Royer has made a claim that I bought my home for $595,000, built a new one now which raised my property assessment to $829,000, and am only complaining because if development goes ahead on Beach Avenue the value of my lot would only be worth $650,000 to a builder.

So he says I’m only in it for the money. Why then don’t I have any problem with three story development on Beach Avenue?

Does anyone believe my house won’t go up in value whether the development in the future on Beach avenue is three storey or five storey?

Does anybody believe Mr Royer’s claim that my beach front house will only be of interest to a builder in the future?

I have a University degree in Commerce and Economics and spent 30 years of my working life as a Senior Product Manager — creating, evaluating and getting internal and federal approval for the successful introduction of over 150 new products and services. I worked as a real estate agent for only one-and-a-half years after retirement.

But you don’t need a Commerce degree or much time in real estate to realize that as less new single detached beach front homes become available, the remaining ones will be worth more. It is simply supply and demand. And a newer detached beachfront house will always be worth more than a newer beachfront condo.

There is less of the former and a detached single family house is economically more attractive and valuable than a condo because you own the land freehold, there is no strata ownership or strata council, you have more space, etc.—it is simple common sense.

Where the claim by Mr Royer really fails though is in trying to state that if I were to sell my beach front house in the future the only buyer interested would be a builder.

Who is he trying to kid?

First, we never offered our house for sale to him; second, our beach front house will increase in value as the area develops; third, we don’t want to sell and love it here; and fourth if we did want to sell there will be plenty of people, couples and families, who will want to give us market, not lot, value for it.

We won’t be selling to a builder for only lot value. The notion is absurd. We will be selling to others who want to live in a near new four bedroom beach front house within half a block of a community center, ball field, yacht club and public beach.

So there is no economic disincentive to us from increased development on Beach Avenue. So Mr Royer’s contention that I am opposing this for some imagined risk of the devaluation of my house simply falls flat.

In my opinion, it is nothing more than an attempted diversion on his part from the real issues at hand, which are why didn’t Peachland Planning advise the developer there was a three storey maximum on Beach avenue and why did the former Mayor feel he had to write a letter to council prior to the hearing reminding them there was a three storey maximum on Beach Avenue.

Randey Brophy

Peachland