Here ‘n’ there: Getting pranked with explosives at the cop shop

“Surviving dangerous times requires a sense of humour.” ― Robert Ferrigno.

As a police supervisor in Calgary’s downtown precinct, I often interacted with Devin (not his real name), an experienced veteran frontline police officer who genuinely loved his profession. Devin was a conscientious cop who carefully and dialectically searched for the right course of action in whatever policing tasks he undertook. Likewise, if a tactical decision had to be made in a hurry, he could do that too.

Undeniably, Devin was well-liked and respected by the community and similarly so among the rank and file. He was also an accomplished mentor to new police recruits who relied on him to guide them through a demanding 18-month probationary labyrinth of policy and procedures. Devin was a true altruist because he never wavered in coming to his colleagues’ defense if they were unjustly disciplined by the police brass. (Unfortunately, even during this juncture in policing, workplace bullying existed.) Despite his outspokenness, Devin always came out unscathed. His reputation grew among the men and women in the precinct and members would refer to him as the frontline’s “voice of reason and conscience,” a man for all seasons with infinite skills and judgment.

But all that came to a resounding halt one day.

It was a night shift and I had just returned to my office to clear up some paperwork. Devin and his police partners were also there, holding a suspect in custody. While I do not recall the precise details about the arrest, it resulted in the seizure of many firearms and explosives from the suspect’s residence. It was a major event in our police district.

Obviously delighted with this seizure, Devin called me out of my office to view his trophies. There were stacks of rifles, shotguns, and ammunition on a table behind him. Holding a police report, pen, and three grenades in one hand, Devin proudly grinned ear-to-ear. Clearly, he did not appear to have any sense of the gravity of the situation.

Instantaneously my face turned flush and any unruffled demeanor I did still have, quickly took an immediate leave of absence.

“What the hell are you doing bringing these grenades into the main downtown police station?” I barked. “Do you realize how utterly dangerous and stupid this is, Devin?”

Devin looked disappointedly at me.

“And here I thought you’d be happy with our catch, boss.”

He had no sooner mumbled these words when he reached for his shirt pocket to retrieve his notebook. It was a colossal mistake.

One of the grenades wobbled insecurely on the palm of his hand.

Then came the second, and then the third. I completely froze. In slow motion I saw Devin attempt to juggle three hand grenades, an exercise that I knew could only last so long. Simply put, Devin wasn’t a circus juggler.

Surely it was the end for us now.

As the three hand grenades plummeted towards the hard linoleum floor, I couldn’t help but think of our senseless demise and the Calgary Herald headline to follow the next day: Police officers blown to smithereens in police station explosion.

Devin and I remained motionless when the grenades finally struck the floor. Other than hearing my heartbeat pounding loudly, there was a very long silence.

Then Devin broke out in laughter.

“Gotcha,” he blurted.

He picked up the grenades and then turned to me.

“They were only duds, Jon.”

Incredibly, I never held this against him, although I refused to speak to him for several days thereafter.

Humor is essential in the workplace and Devin’s prank is a good reminder of that.

To this day he and I remain good friends.