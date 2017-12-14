Cops looking for rightful owners of trinkets

The cops are wondering who all this recovered jewellery and collectable items belongs to.

“Police are encouraging residents of the West Kelowna and Peachland areas, who have been the victim of a break and enter and suffered a subsequent loss of jewellery items, to contact the lead investigator of their police file in hopes of claiming their personal property,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The RCMP took possession of the valuables – rings, necklaces, bracelets earrings, purses, sunglasses and watches – after a bust on Dec. 7 at a home in West Kelowna.

“Our investigators believe it is likely that the items have come from multiple residential break and enters.”

Police say these items are attractive to burglars because they’re small, concealable and unlikely to be identifiable through a serial number or unique engraving.

Victims of theft who need a police file number can contact Cst. Richard Schuhmacher, or the front counter staff at the West Kelowna Detachment at 250-768-2880.