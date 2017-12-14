Ashton applauds Site C decision

Local MLA Dan Ashton says Premier John Horgan “practiced good government by approving Site C.”

Ashton said people in the NDP caucus were likely discouraging Horgan from approving it, but “He made a decision to do what’s best for all British Columbians … this isn’t political, it’s good governance.”

But at the cost of $4 billion to pull the plug on the massive infrastructure project, Ashton doesn’t think Horgan actually had a choice in the matter.

“Cancelling it would have created a large hole that couldn’t have been fulfilled without severe pain being inflicted on British Columbians.”

Furthermore, Ashton believes the NDP has to embrace Site C if they hope to live up to their goals of reducing carbon emissions.

When asked how long before Peachland taxpayers will notice any benefits from the project, Ashton said “It’ll make a difference to everybody.”

Horgan, who is under heavy criticism from within his own party for the decision, said the Liberal government succeeded in bringing the project beyond the point of no return during its time in power.

“Megaproject mismanagement by the old government has left B.C. in a terrible situation,” he said.

“But we cannot punish British Columbians for those mistakes, and we can’t change the past. We can only make the best decision for the future. It’s clear that Site C should never have been started. But to cancel it would add billions to the Province’s debt. Our job now is to make the best of a bad deal and do everything possible to turn Site C into a positive contributor to our energy future.”