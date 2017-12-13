Dale Christopher MacPherson wanted by police

Peachlander Dale Christopher MacPherson, 32 years old, is on the lam. And he might be armed and dangerous.

West Kelowna Mounties have identified him as the suspect they believe to be responsible for a “brazen” break and enter during the afternoon of Dec. 4.

The break in happened near the 3400 block of Turnbull Road in West Kelowna.

According to police, MacPherson was confronted by a neighbour and then allegedly pulled out a weapon. Nobody was hurt and he fled on foot.

“Dale MacPherson is believed to be operating a white 2006 Mazda 3 hatchback with a dark grey coloured hood,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “If spotted, the public is cautioned not to approach him and urged to contact their local police immediately, as MacPherson has a history of violence and should be considered as potentially armed and dangerous.”

The cops are hoping to charge him with a few things – robbery, break and enter, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence.