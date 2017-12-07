Winter’s last hurrah

This will be that last year in which we open our house up for Christmas viewing on behalf of the Peachland Food Bank and still we find on our doorstep a donation of wonderful gifts from Deja Vu Gifts and Décor.

Thank you so much to the management and the ever smiling staff for their continued generosity.

All of these small gifts will be set out for our visitors at a price set by the visitors so they too will go away with something in exchange for their food bank offering. Everyone will be a winner.

Further information on ‘The Christmas House’ can be found in this newspaper, on page 15, or you can call us at 250-767-2409.

Once again, thanks to Deja Vu and all the food bank contributors at Christmas and all year round.

David and Beverley Winter

Peachland