Letter: Chronic complainers reach new depth

Dear editor:

So, a group of chronic complainers have registered their association as “Friends Of Beach Avenue.”

The thought immediately comes to mind of that old saying, “With Friends like that, you don’t need any enemies”.

Someone, who I assume is a founding member of the group and is a serving Councilor, has donated $20 to help with its legal costs in its lawsuit against the municipal govenment.

Wow! That’s putting your money where your mouth is.

This opens up new possibilities for the group. Why don’t they buy up all the available properties on Beach Avenue and leave them exactly as they are??

They could then watch them deteriorate into lovely old ruins, much prettier than anything a developer would build.

Derek Coyle

Peachland