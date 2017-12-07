Here ‘n’ there: NIMBYism costs us all

There are no winners here.

A group called the Friends of Beach Avenue is seeking to put the kibosh on the PeachTree Village development project by filing a lawsuit against the District of Peachland. The group claims that municipal council exceeded its authority by ignoring the existing Official Community Plan that limits building development height to three storeys, not five, as proposed.

Irrespective of the outcome, the action will leave a bad taste in the mouths of a lot of folks, including the petitioner (Friends of Beach Avenue), respondent (District of Peachland, represented by Council), developer, investors, and not least, the community-at-large.

Depending on how far the Supreme Civil Court proceedings go, this litigation could cost the parties a lot of money. Launching and defending a lawsuit of this nature can amount to tens of thousands of dollars—perhaps even more. Potentially, either one of the litigants could be ordered to pay costs for the other party’s legal fees. If for any reason the project is terminated or temporarily halted because of the lawsuit, the developer and investors may be forced to take legal action against the Municipal District. How would Peachland taxpayers respond?

Now is not the time for recrimination. I don’t know the entire cast of characters involved in this PeachTree development dispute, but I will be willing to bet they all genuinely care about their community. That very likely includes the Mayor, Councillors, and the supporters of the Friends of Beach Avenue Association.

Even looking down from 32,000 feet, it’s difficult to get a full picture of the public brouhaha. I think it is fair to say that during the debate, some things should not have been done or said by either party.

For example, Council, in its staunch support of ongoing downtown development, may have sped up the PeachTree Village project at the expense of not dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s. None of this, of course, constitutes malfeasance, though it is bound to raise the ire of citizens.

Perhaps too, the Mayor lost some PR points by remarking, “(The building) will stick out at first, but people will get used to it.”

Still, we can’t ignore a few individuals who on the other side of the debate derisively hurled invectives at the Mayor and Council—both in print media and in Council chambers. Our elected officials don’t deserve this. Yes, constructive criticism is considered fair game in the world of politics, but derision is not.

Coun. Terry Condon is also wholly entitled to express his views in council chambers and in the community. Being the lone dissenter in the PeachTree vote doesn’t make him any less valued on Council. That is what democracy is all about.

But Condon, in my opinion, acted injudiciously by donating to the Friends of Beach Avenue. While it is Condon’s constitutional right to associate with, and be member of, any organization or group he so chooses, his donation is specifically earmarked for raising monies to fund a lawsuit that is filed against the very same municipality he represents as an elected official.

At the very least, he should recuse himself from any discussions and proceedings involving the PeachTree project.

Generally, I am the eternal optimist, but when it comes to this project, something feels different. Intuition tells me that PeachTree Village, as proposed, will never come to fruition. This has nothing to do with the lawsuit nor any of the previously mentioned individuals or groups. It is something else, something that would be irresponsible for me to disclose because it is solely predicated on conjecture.

As I said, there are no winners here.

Jon Netelenbos

op-ed columnist