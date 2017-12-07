Bosley’s opens shop to become Peachland’s pet supplier

A new Bosley’s in the IGA mall means the pets of Peachland can finally shop local. That also means a new spa for local doggies. “We have a self-serve dog wash,” said franchisee Cam Banman. “It’s elevated so there are no sore backs. We provide soap, towels and also clean up all the fur.” Before Banman took charge of the newest Bosley’s location, Many local pet owners got to know him over the past several years when he was the manager of the next-closest Bosley’s in West Kelowna. If you’re having a bad day wait a few minutes and you’ll have a dog come in and just make you smile.” And as a foster home through the Okanagan Cat Coalition, “We get to have some kitty snuggles as well,” he says. “I love this business. We get to help people solve problems with their animals—it’s really rewarding when you help them make their dog or cat feel better. Our pets are just like family.” Banman, along with his wife Shawna, have a cat, dog and three daughters between 13 and 20. When asked why he chose to become a franchisee instead of operating an independent pet supply store, Banman says it’s invaluable to belong to the Bosley’s network. Their team of researchers study the science behind the best pet products; the organization benefits from volume discounts; and their high-quality goods are made in Canada as much as possible. “Many times we’ve had an animal come in that was eating a less expensive food,” he said. But after a healthy change in diet, “We’ll have the animal go from lethargic and overweight to jumping around and energetic.” In one instance, pig owners brought in their pet to get it harnessed up. It wasn’t a typical request but the task was no trouble for Banman. “Focusing on the specific needs of my customer really is my passion, so I’ll be spending a lot of time around the community getting to know my customers and taking care of them.” This weekend, he’s inviting the community to come by the shop between noon and 3 p.m. for a cat adoption day. Next Saturday, on Dec. 16, pet owners can bring their furry friends down for photos with Santa between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Photos are by donation with all proceeds supporting Woofer Rescue Okanagan. The Peachland Bosley’s held its soft opening earlier this week and will host a grand opening event in February. Find them on Facebook at “Bosley’s By Pet Valu Peachland.