Ashton grills Premier Horgan in the legislature

Just days after local MLA Dan Ashton asked Premier John Horgan for a review of disaster relief, the provincial government announced it would do just that. Last Thursday during question period at the Legislative Assembly, Ashton wanted Horgan to commit to a review of the 2017 flooding season. “This late spring and summer there was tens and tens of millions of dollars of damage from flooding—not only to lakeside communities but to people even removed from the lake, because of the high groundwater table,” Ashton said. “I’m not trying to hang anyone out for negligence,” Ashton told The View. “I just want to make sure this never happens again.” Horgan thanked him for the question and said Ashton was “an early warning sign for what was the disaster year of 2017.” Although the extreme flooding was followed by extreme wildfires across the province, the Premier said it’s important not to let one disaster overshadow the other. “It was incongruous that we could have had such devastating, scorching fires at a time when water was so high in the region,” said Horgan. On Monday, the province announced it had launched an independent review of both the wildfire and flooding seasons this year. A state of emergency which began on July 7 lasted for 10 weeks, the longest in the history of B.C. Before last week, the NDP’s review of emergency relief was going to focus more heavily on the wildfire season rather than flooding, but Horgan wants Ashton “to be assured that we didn’t lose sight of the initial crisis of 2017, which was the floods in his community.” Ashton said he felt like he was effective during his 13+ minutes questioning the Premier. “I was happy with most of his answers. There was not a lot of dancing around.” Ashton asked Horgan about two other topics: the Tree Fruit Replant Program, and the NDP’s promise to implement the UN’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRI). “The previous government had extended another $5 million for the replant program in addition to what was there,” Ashton reminded Horgan. “Is there an assurance that the replant program will continue so that we can be able to produce these new incredible apples and continue the rise that many of the fruit farmers have seen in their production capabilities and the remuneration that comes from the new generation of apples?” Horgan, in a chummy tone, said he wants to protect fruit tree procurers so their properties don’t become vineyards. “I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to visit the Okanagan just this past campaign season and see the extraordinary wealth and opportunity that is available if we’re able to keep pace with changes in markets when it comes to fruit production,” he said. “I want to make sure that we continue to have tree fruit in British Columbia rather than just vineyards, not that I have any issue with vineyards. If we’re not able to give tree fruit growers an opportunity to diversify to meet changing market conditions, the other alternative for them is to get on the vineyard train. Again, I don’t want to diminish the importance of that sector to our economy, but this is critically important to me personally and critically important to the region.” Finally, Ashton asked Horgan if he was actually going to fully adopt all the principles as written in UNDRI. Even though it’s a contentious issue, the Premier is “confident that the member’s question isn’t designed to trip me up in terms of the words and terminology I use.” Horgan then danced around the question by saying how the goal is to create prosperity for Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities alike. Then Ashton got more specific. “In terms of reconciliation, the bands of north Vancouver Island could use facilitation of the government to bring them to the table just to start a conversation. Will the Premier consider this?” Horgan’s answer to that was no. “It’s not my view that government should direct Indigenous communities to work together. That’s up to them, nation to nation,” said the Premier. However, “if there is an opportunity, and requested, government will be there … Indigenous relations, when it comes to major projects of all kinds —whether it be pipelines, gas pipelines, bitumen pipelines, mines, forest tenures —are always complicated. But I believe that if we’re going to create true prosperity for everyone, we have to find genuine reconciliation.