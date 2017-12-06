Burglar brandishes weapon on homeowner

A weapon was pulled on a West Kelowna homeowner after he confronted a man who had broken into his home.

The culprit, who broke into a house is located in the 3400 block of Turnbull Road, did not harm the homeowner but was able to flee on foot.

Members of the West Kelowna RCMP along with a Police Service Dog from Kelowna responded to the area but were unable to track the suspect.

The incident may be connected to other crimes in the area.

“Police are investigating whether or not the interrupted break and enter on Turnbull Road is related to two other area residential break and enters, one on Preston Road and one on Lansbury Way,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Anbody with information that could help with the investigation can give it to the West Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-768-2880.