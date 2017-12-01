Highlights from Tuesday’s regular council meeting

Information Centre (V.I.C.) Operating Agreement Chamber of Commerce requested changes to the Visitor Information Centre Operating Agreement. Council approved Destination BC’s in-house training for all V.I.C. staff and volunteers, as opposed to external training. Council also approved annual reporting to be changed from within 3 months of the end of each fiscal year to within 5 months of the end of each fiscal year. Council did not approve the request to have financial statements prepared by a bookkeeper instead of a professional accountant.

Development Variance Permit Council approved a development variance permit to vary the side yard setbacks from 4.5m to 1.5m to allow construction of ground level solar panels at 6545 Vernon Avenue.

Meeting With Minister Of Transportation And Infrastructure Council passed are solution to request a meeting with the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure to discuss the following: • The construction of a Highway 97 by-pass to the west of Peachland starting at or near Greata Ranch in the south and terminating at Hwy 97C in the north, leaving the existing Hwy 97 as a designated scenic tourist route under municipal control; • The signalization of Trepanier Road and Hwy 97 intersection; and • The speed limit reduction on Hwy 97 through Peachland, from 90 to 70 kph.

2017 Financial Plan Council amended the 2017 Financial Plan to include approved budget funding up to $315,000 for flood repair work including culvert, creek and road repairs to McKinnon Road.