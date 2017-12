With less than a year before Peachland’s 2018 municipal election, Mayor Cindy Fortin says her name will be back on the ballot.

As for the rest of council, half are in and half are still undecided.

The ones committed to running again are councillors Pam Cunningham, Keith Thom and Mike Kent.

Councillors Terry Condon, Mario Vucinovic and Peter Schierbeck kept their plans private.

Municipal elections in British Columbia are scheduled for Oct. 20, 2018.