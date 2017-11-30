Botched Bedtime Stories

This holiday season marks the first time the Peachland Little Theatre (formerly known as the Peachland Players) will present the community with two plays.

First on the agenda is Bedtime Stories (As told by my Dad) (who really Messed them up). It’s a light-hearted comedy about a Dad who’s job is to tuck his three young daughters to bed. They all want to hear a story, but unfortunately for dad, they want “made up stories” – not from a book. This results in Dad telling three classic tales with his own twist on them. It’s a fun show for audiences of all ages, as parents will relate to this as they remember trying to put their own children to bed.

The cast is comprised of many regular actors and a new influx of younger children from our own community. Bedtime Stories runs Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.; and two shows on Saturday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 9 – both days will have a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. show. The venue will be the 4th Street Place. Tickets are on sale now at Peachland Pharmacy and the UPS store in West Kelowna.

Adult cover is $15 and only $10 for adolescents. Check out next week’s View to find out about the Peachland Little Theatre’s other December project, It’s A Wonderful Life.