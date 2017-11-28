Councillor funds lawsuit against District

Coun. Terry Condon donated $20 to the Friends of Beach Avenue, the same group that filed a lawsuit against the District of Peachland last week.

The Friends have taken legal action to argue that PeachTree Village should not be allowed to go ahead. They believe council doesn’t have the proper authority to override the Official Community Plan by allowing a five-storey development along Beach Avenue where it says two to three.

Over the weekend, Best Friend of Beach Avenue Randy Brophey posted on local Facebook groups to say that Condon had come knocking on his door to support the cause by making a $20 donation.

Condon, who in September was the only member of council to vote against PeachTree, confirmed earlier this week that he made the donation.

“You saw how I voted during the discussion about this,” he said. “The fact that I should support that particular set of values is entirely consistent with the way that I voted throughout the entire length of that discussion.”

The set of values described by the Friends goes like this:

“We are a group of Peachland residents in favour of development, but we simply want Beach Avenue to be developed in a manner consistent with the wishes of Peachland residents as already expressed in Peachland’s Official Community Plan, Neighbourhood Plan and Downtown Plan.. We support the Official Community Plan. Three storeys on Beach Avenue, not five.”

Mayor Cindy Fortin found Condon’s donation to be very disappointing and disturbing.

“I can’t comment on it any more right now because of the legal situation but I think everybody was surprised,” she said.