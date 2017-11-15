The days of dodging doodlebugs

Many decades before he became a Peachlander, Derek Coyle was a 7-year-old boy experiencing the Battle of Britain from right underneath.

In 1940, Coyle was living with his widowed mother in Greater London – the same time that German Chancellor Adolf Hitler tried to force Great Britain into submission through a months-long bombing campaign on the City of London and nearby manufacturing cities.

He remembers looking up into the sky to see flaming planes that had just taken gun fire.

“We wouldn’t watch a plane fall though because it might fall on us,” he said.

“We had an air raid shelter in our backyard. It was made of corrugated steel, and buried halfway underground with earth toppled back on top of it. That was called an Anderson shelter. If you didn’t have a yard for the Anderson shelter you would have Morrison shelter – that was a square table made of solid steel and you slept underneath it.”

There were also public shelters for those with out a personal one.

Coyle had to take cover when deadly objects were falling to the earth, but once he heard the sound of the impact, he and his friends would go searching for the wreckage. There was a 60-foot mountain of rubble and debris that had been piled onto the property beside his family home, so they would climb up on it to get a good vantage point.

“A 500-pound bomb would only take out about one house completely and ruin one or two others partially. Not the 5,000-pound bombs that came later. They would wipe out a block”

Even though major portions of London were in ruins, Coyle remembers moral was kept high, as grown-ups would often say things like, “Our boys are doing well.”

Once the Allies were able to fend off the first major Nazi attack on the British mainland, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivered his famous speech, “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.”

But a few years later, the Nazis had invented the V1 and V2 rockets – history’s first cruise and long-range ballistic missiles – and all of a sudden Hitler had a much cheaper way to terrorize London.

Coyle describes the V1 rocket as a pilotless plane, though he refers to them by their slang name, doodlebugs. The missiles were launched from Nazi territory and given just enough fuel to make it to London. Once they ran out of fuel, the sound of a running engine would stop, and civilians knew a bomb was about to drop.

To minimize the accuracy of any airborne attack, London was completely blacked out every night throughout the entire war.

“The air raid warden police (Air Raid Precautions) would come around, and if you had a tink of light showing through your drapes they’d say get that tink of light fixed or else!

We had lights inside, we just weren’t allowed to show any lights onto the outside.”

On the first day that war was declared, Coyle was coincidentally staying in army barracks while he was visiting with his aunt.

In the days leading up the start of war, he was walking along a seaside base where soldiers were filling bags with sand.

“I asked a man, how many sand bags are you going to fill? And he said the whole beach. I was worried as a kid that I wouldn’t have any beach left.”

Once the declaration of war had been made, those barracks became a much higher priority for soldiers, so young Coyle was taken home to his mom that same day.

He arrived home and nobody was there. Everything was dark.

So he went over to his next-door neighbour’s house, knocked on the door and found his family there.

When he walked in – his mom, sister and neighbours all had gas masks fitted to their faces. His five-month-old nephew was laying in an incubator that served as a giant gas mask.

“I thought, why are they doing that? I just came from outside and there’s no gas.”

The Nazis never did use gas in their attacks against London, “But we didn’t know they weren’t going to.”

So as a necessary precaution, Coyle, along with everybody else in the city, were fitted with a custom gas mask, which they had to carry everywhere they went. And he hated it.

“They were always coming around to add another filter for the end of your gas mask. At first the gas masks were issued with a cardboard box on a string that you carried with you. But with the extra filter, now it wouldn’t fit in the box. Now you gotta find a new box.”

But Coyle never let the Second World War bum him out.

“It wasn’t a case of poor me – it was just a case of life.”

He remembers collecting cool-looking pieces of shrapnel on his walk to school and then make trades with other students.

A man on a horse and buggy used to roam the streets to trade a few pennies for anything salvageable, such as old clothing or glass jars. Parents would often send their children out with such items so they could bring a bit of extra change home for the family.

“People think that recycling is a modern thing – but this was before the war.”

But while kids were supposed to be getting money in exchange, they were often happy to accept a goldfish as payment instead.

“When the kid got home with a goldfish and no money, a lot of them got into trouble because they’d been sent out to try and get a few pennies.”

Families were on rations, and only given a limited amount of certain goods each week, such as a quarter pound of tea, two ounces of butter, four ounces margarine, sugar, milk and clothing.

“But someone who really liked their tea would swap their clothing coupons for tea coupons. British people like their tea.”

Coyle, while still a young boy, began his first job working on weekends to help with the milk runs. Shortly after that, he took on another job helping out with laundry deliveries via horse and buggy.

“I remember Marjorie was the horse’s name, and she didn’t like trolley buses, so she’d shy every time one went by.”

Those were the days during the war, which spanned half of his life by the time it came to an end when he was 13 years old.

He remembers seeing London lit up again for the first time.

“It was marvelous – my friends and I all went out in the street. The blackout curtains coming down, we hadn’t seen lights in people’s windows in six years. Imagine walking around Peachland after dark for six years without seeing any light, and then all of a sudden people took down their drapes to reveal shiny windows again.”

Coyle’s stories have been chronicled in his personal memoir, Who Cares? 70 Years in the Life of a Nobody. He and his wife Andrea have been residents of Peachland for the past 17 years.