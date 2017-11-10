Surviving Canadian winters as a bat

It’s time to find out what bats are doing while the rest of us celebrate Christmas.

Bat lover and local author Darlene Hartford has penned her fourth children’s book, titled Where Do Bats Go for Christmas?

Hartford originally wanted the publication to be produced entirely in Canada – but she managed to make it way more local than that.

The artist who illustrated her ideas was Sarah Parsons, who connected with Hartford through the bi-weekly Peachland Artisan Indoor Markets.

“The first time I saw her works, right away she and I knew to do a project together. It just fit with what I liked to write about and what she liked to draw,” Hartford said. Her illustrations were perfect, and she lives in West Kelowna.”

The printing company was Kettle Valley Graphics and the publisher was Jill Veitch – both from Kelowna.

So as it turned out, every element of Where Do Bats Go for Christmas? was able to be sourced in the Okanagan.

“It was very exciting to see it all together in one package – the artist component, storyline, publisher laying it out and piecing it together.”

Compared to her other children’s books, she said Where Do Bats Go for Christmas? was made for younger readers, newborn to five years old.

“It’s for young readers to just pick up and read on their own.”

And it’s been dedicated to Hartford’s eighth grandchild, Anna Winkler.

To meet the author and pick up an autographed copy, be part of the book launch this Sunday, Nov. 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Visitor Centre. Hartford’s young grandchildren will be there too – including Anna.