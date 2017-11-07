Local Boys and Girls Club is as active as ever

Although the days are getting shorter, members of the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs – Peachland are as active as ever! While our preschoolers keep busy building new friendships and learning through play, our after-school and recreation program members are enjoying gym time at the Peachland Recreation Centre, visits to the Peachland Library, and lots of Halloween themed activities.

In November, nine to twelve year-olds in the recreation program will be off to Planet Lazer for an exhilarating game of laser tag, and we have also planned a trip to H2O for an afternoon of swimming and waterslides! Members of the after-school program will be continuing with Power Up!; a Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada National Program focusing on academic support and life-long learning. Finally, teens in our recreation program are invited to the Club during drop-in program hours to take part in movie nights and hang out with friends in a relaxed environment.

This month, we’ve also got something for the parents! Have you been dreaming of a fantastic getaway? The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs are excited to announce our annual Fall Raffle running until November 20th. The grand prize is a WestJet Gift of Flight voucher, which includes a return trip for two anywhere in the world WestJet flies! This year our second place prize is a Kid’s Street Strider scooter and backpack and our third place prize is a fantastic gift basket filled with refreshments and a straightening iron. All proceeds support the great programs and services offered at Clubs throughout the Okanagan Valley. The draw will take place on November 24th; for tickets or more information contact our Club or email rlecky@obgc.ca.

Do you have a teen at home who claims that there is nothing to do? Thursday and Saturday nights are just for youth ages 13+! They can come down to the Club and participate in a variety of activities or even just hang out with friends. We have computers, a TV & Play station, music, ping pong, an awesome pool table and fantastic staff! Discovery Youth, a brand new fall program takes place on Thursday afternoons. Teens can get homework help, work on resume and career planning, learn test taking skills, and even gain volunteer experience in the community. The Boys and Girls Club of Canada also offers amazing grade 10 and 12 scholarship opportunities for youth who are actively engaged in Club programs. For more information on this or our programs, please contact the Club.

Take a moment to visit the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club website at www.boysandgirlsclubs.ca to learn about the great programs and services and special events offered across the Valley. Our Facebook page, Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs – Peachland, includes program information and posts of the fun things we’ve been up to. We also invite people to come by and check out our Club anytime to meet the staff and pick up our program and activity calendars.

Club Member of the Month

Sofia has been part of many programs at the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs at both the Peachland and West Kelowna locations. Whether she is making interesting art projects at Saturday Drop In, enjoying out trips in our Day Camps, or playing with others in our After School program, Sofia happily participates in all activities and likes to try new things.

While at the Peachland Club, some of Sofia’s favourite activities include drawing, crafts, baking, reading, and playing in the gym. She has made many friends at the Club, is very social and gets along well with everyone.

When asked about Sofia, another member said that ‘her kind heart and her gentle nature make others feel comfortable.’

Sofia is often seen lending a hand at the Club, she enjoys handing out snacks with the staff and helping others, especially our younger members.

Her positivity and kindness shine and the staff at the Peachland Boys and Girls Club are very happy to highlight Sofia as our Club Member of the Month!