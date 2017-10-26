Rotary brings the end of polio within reach

Rotary is an international community that brings together leaders who step up to take on the world’s toughest challenges, locally and globally. The eradication of polio is one of our longest standing and most significant efforts. Along with our partners, we have helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries. We have reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent worldwide and we won’t stop until we end the disease for good.

On World Polio Day October 24th keep an eye out for the Peachland Rotarians raising awareness for the fight to eradicate this terrible disease.

Our Rotarians will be at the Peachland Mall waiving their End Polio Now signs at passing traffic.

You can help us end this disease by donating money. Triple your impact!

Every contribution made big or small will be matched two-to-one thanks to the Linda & Bill Gates Foundation.

Keep sharing and help spread the world by using the hashtag #ENDPOLIO.

You can donate money in person to any of our Rotarians, at one of our meetings held every Thursday at the Gasthaus 12 noon or on our website peachlandrotary.com.

The Peachland Rotary would like to thank you for your ongoing support. If you are interested in joining our club feel free to contact one of our members.

By Patrick Van Minsel

Peachland Rotary