Lots of hustlin’ and bustlin’ at the 50+ Activity Centre

Welcome to Fall. The Peachland 50+ Activity Centre is certainly a hive of activities these days.

I hope you were able to take in the September Potluck Friday. “The Blu Crew” provided the entertainment and were fabulous. Mark you calendar now.

The October Potluck Friday is on the 27th and we are really looking forward to entertainment by Peachland’s very own Grant Eisworth. Supper is at 6 p.m., bring a food dish to share along with your own dishes and cutlery. Entertainment starts at 7 p.m. for an hour.

If you can, wear a costume – there will be prizes for the top three. Hope to see you there!

Remember to check out the scarecrows sitting on the bench outside the 50 + Activity Centre.

This year the Variety Singers put them out and won a prize. Phyllis you are looking pretty slim outside there.

For those over 50 with some mobility issues we now will have two exercise programs each week.

Alicia Cardiff is starting a new chair based and falls prevention fitness class on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for 45 minutes. Drop in cost is $5. Alicia has a Degree in Recreation and is certified as a Fitness Instructor and Personal Trainer.

You may have met her at Johnson Bentley where she teaches Aqua Fitness and presents Falls Prevention Workshops.

We also have our Iron and Silk class Thursday mornings at 10:45 a.m. with Kay Muir. This is a popular class where attendees perform gentle movements to music using scarves, very light hand weights and a chair.

Calling all Canasta Players. Linda Lomow is starting up a new group November 3 at 1 p.m. They will meet every Friday. There will be tables for beginners and more experienced players. Give us a call at 250 767-9133 or drop by if you are interested. Linda can be reached by email at: peachlandmahjong@gmail.com.

The new beginner Ukulele group is very popular. They have moved their time to Tuesdays at 1:30. If you are interested please give Angela a call at 250-767-6574.

The Flu clinic for the general public is being held at our 50+ Activity Centre on Nov. 1, Wednesday from 1 to 4 pm. The Friday Art Class has changed its name and planned an Art Show that you must not miss. Their new name is Passion 4 Art. They meet every Friday from 12 to 4 and paint under the direction of Roberta Farrelly. If you are interested in painting please give Roberta a call at 250 767-2054.

Now the Art Show. This talented group will be displaying their paintings for the public to view at the Peachland 50+ Activity Centre on Nov 4, Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Nov. 5, Sunday from 10 am to 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. There will be some pieces for sale – come start your December shopping a little early. BINGO continues at the Peachland 50+ Activity Centre every Thursday evening. Everyone over the age of 19 is welcome to attend, you don’t have to be a member. If there is anyone who would be willing to train as a caller to occasionally relieve our regular callers please give us a call. Check us out on Facebook by searching “Peachland50plusactivitycentre.”

Stay tuned, lots to share coming up in November.

Happy Halloween!