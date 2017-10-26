Hardy Falls hindrance

As Peachland continues recovering from heavy flood damage last spring, the closure of Hardy Falls Regional Park (after 1st bridge upstream including falls viewpoint) is expected to last another 12 to 18 months.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we work through the process to fund repairs and reopen these parks, getting them back to the shape they were in before the unprecedented flood waters severely damaged them,” said communications officer Bruce Smith.

“In the meantime, you still have plenty of time before the snow flies to get out and enjoy some great fall visits to any one of the other 28 Regional Parks that are open. Visit regionaldistrict.com/pickapark for links to all our regional parks and reconnect with nature.”