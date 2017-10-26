Dan Ashton backs no horse

In the race to replace Christy Clark as leader of the BC Liberal Party, three candidates were campaigning in the riding last week but, local MLA Dan Ashton won’t be offering any endorsements.

“I’m staying on the sidelines, and we have some incredibly good people running for Liberal leader,” he said.

Candidates Dianne Watts, Mike de Jong and Michael Lee all made campaign visits to the riding over the past week.

Ashton has work experience with six of the seven candidates; Terrace businesswoman Lucy Sagar is the only one he doesn’t know.

The new leader will be chosen in the beginning of February 2018.

Reflecting upon how his party was voted out of office earlier this year, he mentioned the NDP’s promise to eliminate tolls on Port Mann bridge as a critical issue, and admits the BC Liberals were losing touch with the electorate.

“We didn’t carry everybody along with us with the successes we were having – we should have reached deeper in.”

Thanks to the fiscal prudence of the BC Liberals over the past 16 years, Ashton says the new provincial government is in a financially stable position and he hopes it stays that way.

Changes don’t seem to be happening very drastically though. Since John Horgan became Premier in July, Ashton doesn’t feel like there’s been much urgency to deliver the promises made by the NDP, as legislation that comes forward often ends up going to some form of consultation.

“Ride sharing; minimum wage; marijuana regulation; human rights commission; agriculture; Site C – these are all things that have been diverted by some form of consultation. Being in government is tough, they have got to start making decisions.”