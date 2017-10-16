Boat accident in Peachland

A West Kelowna boater suffered slight hypothermia after a misadventure in Peachland.

Emergency responders were alerted to the incident at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday night.

While cruising in rough waters near the shoreline of Seclusion Bay Road, a 35-year-old man was ejected from his 29-foot Maxum cabin cruiser into Lake Okanagan. Immediately following his ejection, the unmanned watercraft continued travelling at a high rate of speed before crashing into the cliff edge of the shoreline.

RCMP believe the man’s life jacket played a crucial role in saving his life.

“He was wearing a personal floatation device, which even in the cold waters, assisted him in being able to safely swim to the shore,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Once he reached the shores of Okanagan Lake, he was able to call 9-1-1 for assistance using his cellular device, which he reportedly kept in a water tight case in his pocket.”

The watercraft suffered massive damages to its hull as a result of the collision.