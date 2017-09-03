ZipZone remains open amid wildfire

ZipZone Peachland is open for business despite a nearby wildfire.

Fire Service has put the the property on evacuation alert, and in the event of an evacuation order, president Kevin Bennett says the ZipSone can be completely vacated within 15 minutes. Any guests who are affected will be given a full refund.

“The fire is south of us, in the other valley and heading away from our site,” Bennett said. “There is little smoke affecting us, as we are higher up and the wind is blowing towards the south.”

Guests may even get a special view of active wildfire this weekend.

For more information, contact Bennett at 250-808-7711 or kevin.bennett@zipzone.ca.



