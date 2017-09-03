Finlay Creek Fire News Release No.2
Another day of hot, dry conditions as the BC Wildfire Service continues to fight the Finlay Creek wildfire, southwest of Peachland.
It says there was substantial growth overnight and the fire is estimated at approximately 1,000-hectares.
As a precaution, the Emergency Operation Centre is expanding the Evacuation Alert to include about 206 additional properties over and above those that were put on Alert last night.
The new properties under Evacuation Alert within the District of Peachland include:
6575 – 7280 (correct) Highway 97
4948 – 5079 Elliott Avenue
6421 – 6465 Mack Road
6457 – 6650 Renfrew Road
6470 – 6484 Renfrew Court
4949 – 5061 Princeton Avenue
6487 – 6568 Sherburn Road
6471 – 6485 Stuart Crescent South
6503 – 6551 Ferguson Place
6426 – 6575 Vernon Avenue
6465 – 6590 Bulyea Avenue
Those new properties under Evacuation Alert within the Regional District of Central Okanagan Central Okanagan West Electoral Area include:
Brent Road
Zipzone – upper Princteon Avenue (5875 Brenda Forest Service Road)
Residents in these areas should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice should fire conditions change. A detailed map showing the affected properties is available at www.cordemergency.ca.
Last night, residents from approximately 100 properties in the following areas were put on Evacuation Alert:
Properties south of Princeton Avenue and south to the District of Peachland boundary, including:
5247 Inga Street
6400-6493 Keyes Avenue
5357-5495 Pierce Street
5420-5443 Pierce Place
5440-5463 McDougland Road
5155-5379 Princeton Avenue (south side of the road only)
Properties west of Antlers Beach including:
6705-6711 Highway 97
6691-6789 Thorne Road
303-307 Log Chute Drive
A detailed map is available showing affected properties at www.cordemergency.ca.
All properties on evacuation alert should be prepared to leave on short notice should conditions change. Residents in the affected area should be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents. Visit the be prepared page for more information.
The fire is currently estimated at 100 hectares. BC Wildfire Service crews will continue to action the fire overnight. No structures in the area are immediately threatened. New information will be released as soon as it becomes available.
Emergency response personnel request that the public:
Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties
Monitor cordemergency.ca for confirmed information about the situation
Please only CALL 9-1-1 in case of emergency
Monitor cordemergency.ca, facebook.com/CORDEmergency or twitter.com/CO_Emerg for confirmed information about the situation