Finlay Creek Fire News Release No.2

Another day of hot, dry conditions as the BC Wildfire Service continues to fight the Finlay Creek wildfire, southwest of Peachland.

It says there was substantial growth overnight and the fire is estimated at approximately 1,000-hectares.

As a precaution, the Emergency Operation Centre is expanding the Evacuation Alert to include about 206 additional properties over and above those that were put on Alert last night.

The new properties under Evacuation Alert within the District of Peachland include:

6575 – 7280 (correct) Highway 97

4948 – 5079 Elliott Avenue

6421 – 6465 Mack Road

6457 – 6650 Renfrew Road

6470 – 6484 Renfrew Court

4949 – 5061 Princeton Avenue

6487 – 6568 Sherburn Road

6471 – 6485 Stuart Crescent South

6503 – 6551 Ferguson Place

6426 – 6575 Vernon Avenue

6465 – 6590 Bulyea Avenue

Those new properties under Evacuation Alert within the Regional District of Central Okanagan Central Okanagan West Electoral Area include:

Brent Road

Zipzone – upper Princteon Avenue (5875 Brenda Forest Service Road)

Residents in these areas should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice should fire conditions change. A detailed map showing the affected properties is available at www.cordemergency.ca.

Last night, residents from approximately 100 properties in the following areas were put on Evacuation Alert:

Properties south of Princeton Avenue and south to the District of Peachland boundary, including:

5247 Inga Street

6400-6493 Keyes Avenue

5357-5495 Pierce Street

5420-5443 Pierce Place

5440-5463 McDougland Road

5155-5379 Princeton Avenue (south side of the road only)

Properties west of Antlers Beach including:

6705-6711 Highway 97

6691-6789 Thorne Road

303-307 Log Chute Drive

A detailed map is available showing affected properties at www.cordemergency.ca.

The Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support BC Wildfire Service crews fighting a wildfire in the Finlay Creek area, southwest of Peachland.

Evacuation alerts have been issued for two areas for a total of over 100 properties along the boundary between the District of Peachland and Regional District of Central Okanagan.

All properties on evacuation alert should be prepared to leave on short notice should conditions change. Residents in the affected area should be prepared to be away from their homes for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents. Visit the be prepared page for more information.

The fire is currently estimated at 100 hectares. BC Wildfire Service crews will continue to action the fire overnight. No structures in the area are immediately threatened. New information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Monitor cordemergency.ca for confirmed information about the situation

Please only CALL 9-1-1 in case of emergency

Monitor cordemergency.ca, facebook.com/CORDEmergency or twitter.com/CO_Emerg for confirmed information about the situation