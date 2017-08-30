New Tory leader Andrew Scheer visits riding

In hopes of becoming the next Prime Minister, Andrew Scheer, the Conservative Party of Canada’s new leader, was in the Okanagan this week to try and raise his public profile.

Lang Vineyards in Naramata hosted Scheer on Monday night, drawing a mostly-older crowd of 50 or so people.

Scheer began his speech in a chummy tone, anecdotally comparing British Columbia to the Prairies and Maritimes.

Before arriving in the mountains, he’d been recycling a joke at many of his other stops, that “nobody ever moved to Canada for the weather,” but he came to realize jokes about bad weather don’t fly in B.C.

When it comes to public policy, Scheer promotes a typical right-wing philosophy that governments should minimize spending to keep taxes low.

“We don’t cut taxes for a favourable editorial in the Financial Post or a nice round of applause from a chamber of commerce,” he said. “We cut taxes so that families have more money at the end of the month.”

Scheer criticized “supposedly popular” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for exceeding a $10 billion-per-year deficit that was forecasted during the 2015 election campaign. During that campaign, the Liberals promised heavy investments in infrastructure. When asked by The View if the Liberals are spending too much on infrastructure, “I don’t see them investing a lot,” Scheer said, adding that the Conservative Party’s method for incentivizing private sector infrastructure investment was less risky for taxpayers.

When asked about the recent Liberal cabinet shuffle, Scheer said his recent shadow cabinet shuffle focuses on the renegotiation of NAFTA. He had nice things to say about outgoing Liberal MP Judy Foote, whose resignation spurred the Liberal cabinet shuffle.

Scheer finds it ironic how much the Liberal Party associates itself with the word compassion because they implement tax increases that hurt the most vulnerable members of society, he says.

“We know as Conservatives know that the first people to suffer when those taxes get raised are the young, unskilled Canadians making their entrance into the workforce; new Canadians trying to build up that experience – those are the first people to lose their job when payroll taxes go up.”

Scheer also touched upon the natural human desire to see the next generation achieve greater prosperity than the previous. He remembers when he was growing up, his parents would hold off on buying a new suit or car to invest in the future of him and his siblings.

Governments should embrace that kind of frugal mindset, Scheer said, but the money that “hardworking Canadians” could be saving right now is being taxed away so the Liberal Government can support their political ideologies. With lower taxes under a Conservative government, he said Canadians will be able to make home improvements or take a “much-deserved family vacation.”

During his remarks, Scheer’s wife Jill stood by his side while his young children were in the winery playing with Lego.

The speech was “good but simple,” one attendee said.

Local MP Dan Albas was at Monday’s event and said many of the attendees were Conservative supporters who hadn’t been to political events in a long time. Albas was impressed that Scheer stuck around until dark to speak with all of the supporters who wanted a word.

“He absolutely has what it takes to become Prime Minister (in 2019),” Albas said.