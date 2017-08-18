Twain comeback tour stops in Vancouver

Have you bought your shirt?

One doesn’t become the “queen of country” without learning some marketing moves along the way.

Forget the merch tent at the planned May 5, 2018 show in Vancouver, Shania Twain fans will have to shell out to buy a t-shirt from her website just to get access to the tour’s ticket pre-sale.

Vancouver is the closest the Northern Ontario-born pop-country tour-de-force will come to the Okanagan on her 40-show world tour in support of her first album in 15 years.

The $15.50 shirt comes with a digital copy of that album, NOW, set to drop on Sept. 29.

With more than 85 million albums bought and paid for, Twain is the best-selling female country artist of all time and one of the top selling acts in history, occupying a spot in the top 100 ahead of R.E.M. and behind Beyonce.